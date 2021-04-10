New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a clear Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 45 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, as it predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

The minimum and the maximum temperatures in the city on Friday were 14.3 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)