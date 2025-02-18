New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Legal Services on Tuesday hosted the inaugural SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day February 18.

The event was joined R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, as the keynote speaker, who reaffirmed the nation's commitment to climate governance and sustainability.

The conference was chaired by Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, SILF, and Chairman of the CII National Committee on Legal Services, and vice-chaired by Sudhir Mishra, Vice-Chairman of SILF and Chairman of the CII Sub-Committee on ESG & Climate Change, who also moderated the conference.

Delivering the keynote address, Attorney General R Venkataramani said, "Today, we stand at a civilizational crossroads--a challenge that compels us to rethink our principles, policies, and institutions. The question is not just about economic equality but about achieving equilibrium between development and environmental sustainability."

"Climate change is not merely an elite discussion; it must become part of everyday conversations--within families, institutions, and governance. For decades, we have spoken of green economics, yet we remain at an impasse. Meaningful change cannot come solely from governments--it requires a collective resolve, a shared responsibility where every nation, every individual commits to a new charter of development and equality. No single country holds the authority to dictate climate solutions; we need a common curriculum of responsibility, a universal framework where all nations contribute to a just and sustainable future," he added.

He further added, "We hear about limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or capping it at 3.5 degrees. Heads of state meet, sign declarations, and pledge reforms. But where do these commitments truly lead? Beyond political summits, we need grassroots movements, individual action, and everyday conversations that make sustainability a lived reality rather than an abstract goal. We cannot afford to see climate action as a matter of convenience. It is a moral imperative. Equal regard, equal participation, and equal responsibility--this is what true climate justice demands. Imagine a day when we move beyond national self-interest to a genuine partnership for sustainability. That would be a day worth celebrating."

Commenting on the SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day event, Conference Chair Dr Lalit Bhasin, said, "According to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report, there are clear indications that the world is entering an unpredictable phase of climate change. The toll taken by the crisis in the past three decades is alarming. More than 9,400 extreme weather conditions were recorded between 1993 and 2022. Floods, heat waves and cyclones claimed more than 7,65,000 lives in this period."

"The economic losses due to these weather events amounted to more than US $ 4 trillion. There is inadequacy of global efforts in building climate resilience. To highlight the perils of climate change, SILF and CII National Committee on Legal Services decided to declare 18th February as ESG Climate Law Day," he added further.

The conference underscored the urgency of legal and policy-driven climate action, establishing SILF-CII ESG & Climate Law Day as an annual initiative to facilitate global legal discourse on sustainability. The event concluded with a strong call for greater legal accountability, international cooperation, and corporate responsibility in combating climate change.

As a key outcome, SILF and CII announced a knowledge paper on ESG & Climate Law, which will compile insights from the discussions and propose actionable strategies for legal and corporate entities. This initiative reaffirms the necessity of cross-border legal collaboration to tackle climate challenges effectively, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. (ANI)

