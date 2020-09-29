Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik had a close shave on Monday when a rain damaged bridge over a stream he was inspecting suddenly collapsed in Karnataka's Raichur district, sources said.

Videos of the incident, which took place in Mallat village in the district's Sirwara Taluk, surfaced online.

Naik, who represents the Manvi constituency in the state assembly, had gone to inspect the damaged bridge, which had developed cracks, the sources said.

He went and stood almost on the edge of the damaged bridge over a swollen stream and a large number of his followers came and stood right behind him, they said.

Unable to bear the weight, a portion of the damaged bridge caved in and four people were injured. They were hospitalised and their condition has been stated as stable, the sources said.

Naik was also taken to a hospital for check-up, they said.

