Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Chamoli district administration early on Monday reported a cloudburst at Pangti village of Narayan Bagar block here at 5:30 am.

The temporary shelters of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers have been damaged, while more than a dozen cars are stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

As soon as the news of the cloudburst was received, the local administration started relief and rescue work.

So far, no deaths have been reported.

Relief and rescue work is underway. (ANI)

