New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The residents of the national capital woke up to cloudy skies on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar,... during next 2 hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 9 am.

The day's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains that brought a slight respite from the warm and humid weather while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

