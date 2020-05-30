India News | Cloudy Skies Keep Mercury in Check in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Saturday with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees as against 37 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature was six notches below normal.

At 22.2 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was five notches below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent and 92 per cent.

The Palam observatory recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their maximum temperature at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

It has also predicted light rain and thunder storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour over the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

