Dehradun, Sept 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday cleared a proposal for sacking 81 doctors who have been absent from their duties unauthorisedly.

All these doctors are of the state's medical health services cadre, an official release here said.

The recommendation for the terminating services of these doctors from the date of their absence from duty has been forwarded to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on the direction of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, it said.

