Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) With surge in coronavirus cases in Khurda and Cuttack districts, Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in COVID 19 facilities and engage more ambulances in the two districts.

Patnaik issued the direction while undertaking a weekly review of the pandemic situation in the state through video-conference.

Apart from augmenting health infrastructure, the chief minister stressed on the awareness creation among the people and strict enforcement of guidelines in the two districts to check the rising positive cases.

The chief minister congratulated doctors and health workers for recovery of over one lakh COVID-19 patients in the state and expressed hope that the situation will improve next week, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

Patnaik, however, expressed concern over gross violation of COVID-19 guidelines as a section of people still do not wear face masks and maintain social distance at public places.

Noting that roadside small shop owners and street vendors are found not adhering to the guidelines, Patnaik asked the health department and local civic body authorities to ensure that people adhere to the guidelines.

"The negligence and carelessness of a section of people helps spread of the disease. This should not be tolerated," the chief minister said.

As reports of decline in infection coming from different districts, Patnaik said the local district authorities can take the decision to close down TMC (temporary medical camp), and COVID Care Centre in their respective areas considering the situation.

Patnaik also asked the health department to ensure that the private hospitals reserve beds and ICUs for the COVID-19 patients, improve the services and track the treatment of patients in home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital Bhubaneswar increased to 14,492 of which 5,077 are active cases. The city has reported 52 deaths of the states total fatality figure of 580 so far, officials said.

Patnaik also cited instances of how the COVID-19 situation improved in Ganjam, Sundargarh, Gajapati and Koraput districts and advised the Collectors of Jajpur, Baragarh, Khordha and Cuttack Districts along with the Municipal Administration of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar to follow Berhampur model in COVID containment measures.

