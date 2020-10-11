Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked people in the State to be careful and alert as there is a likelihood of heavy-to-very heavy rains lashing the State in the next two days.

According to Telangana CMO, heavy rainfall was reported from several places in on Sunday.

The metrological department also predicted heavy to very heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday also. The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep the entire official machinery on the high alert.

The CM wanted the Collectors and District SPs and Police Commissioners to review the situation and take immediate action. The CM also wanted all the officials to stay put in their places, watch the situation, and extend the necessary relief measures.

The CM also asked the people to be alert as the heavy rainfall may cause floods and flooding. (ANI)

