Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a cabinet meeting through video conferencing to discuss the collection of data class-wise updated data for disposal of pending cases in the High Court held in relation to providing 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes and reservation up to 10 per cent to economically weaker sections of the general category of the state in public services.

According to an official release, in the meeting, it was decided that the updated data will be prepared under the guidance of the Patel Commission, considering the ration card database currently in use in the state.

Approval of this data will also be done in the Gram Sabha and the Ward Sabhas of the Urban Bodies.

In the cabinet meeting, it was decided to prepare class-wise updated data through a new process regarding the disposal of the adjournment given by the High Court on the reservation ordinance of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

This new data will be prepared using the ration card prevailing in the state as the basis so that the data of the left out people can also be collected class wise. Chief Minister Baghel and other ministers said the database prepared by the Food Department on the basis of the ration card prevalent in the state is credible and talked about including the missing families in this database.

Currently, 99 per cent of the prevalent ration cards are linked to the Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts of the families concerned.

Chief Minister Baghel directed to issue new guidelines soon to collect the correct data of all sections. He said that the state government has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the general class.

At present, the number of ration cards issued to the general category is only 8.18 per cent of the number of beneficiaries in the state. It is likely to increase with the fresh application of left out families. The percentage of general category is expected to increase from 8.18 to 11-12 per cent.

In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation on October 2, in a brief manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

