Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday stated that the state has COVID-19 vaccination stock for two days only.

"Chhattisgarh has received 35.83 lakh vaccine doses so far. Presently, we have stock of 4.83 lakh doses which can last for 2 days. We have requested the Central government to provide vaccine doses for seven days so that the vaccination drive continues to run smoothly," said Baghel on Friday.

Earlier, the chief minister took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur on Friday.

Meanwhile, with over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Friday, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses has reached over 9.78 crore.

The Union Health Ministry said that 9,78,71,045 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, a total of 32,16,949 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 81st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

