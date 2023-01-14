Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ED raids being conducted on multiple premises in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning.

CM Baghel on Friday told mediapersons, "I have been saying from the beginning that BJP is not able to contest elections in Chhattisgarh. Meetings are being held continuously, state in-charges are being changed, leaders of opposition are changing, they have changed everything. BJP's only weapon is ED and IT, through which they are spreading propaganda among the people, defaming and troubling. This is their motto, there is nothing to happen, only to disturb."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express Train Connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 14.

"I have already said that ED will remain here till the entire elections, they will not leave before that," he added.

He also reacted about ticket distribution among the BJP leaders. Baghel said, "I had already told all the remaining senior BJP leaders that they were not going to get the tickets for the elections. They should find someone close to them for whom they could get tickets because in the Lok Sabha they cut everyone's ticket and they cut everyone's ticket in Gujarat as well. The BJP leaders are engaged in the exercise of how to save themselves in assembly elections."

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive: Aspirant Nabbed with ‘Energy Booster’ Syringe, Vials in Bag in Thane.

Baghel also paid tribute to late Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadad. He said, "Sharad Yadav started his political career from Jabalpur University and gradually he came into national politics. As long as he was active in politics, he kept influencing Indian politics a lot with his works and thoughts. An era has come to an end with his departure. Certainly his demise is a loss for society and for the country. I pay my tribute to him."

Reacting to Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remark on Ramcharitmanas, the Chief Minister said, "I will quote Vinoba Bhave's version in this regard. He had said that if a topic is given in a religious book, then we should take its subtle element after deep study. There are many quality elements that have been mentioned in Ramayana, so we should accept those quality things after discussing the facts."

"Nowadays, all discussion is done superficially through social media, it does not benefit the society, it only spreads hatred in the society. We should imbibe the basic elements of Ramayana, what is the character of Ram and what is the character of other people mentioned in Ramayana. Whether it is a matter of any book which was written 500 years, 600 years or 2,000 years ago, the subtle elements present in it should be taken and accepted. It should not get into controversies, all these things are wrong," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)