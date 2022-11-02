New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a statewide 'Shradhanjali' (condolence) programme held for the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat.

Statewide mourning was observed in Gujarat on Wednesday with the national flag flown at half-mast on the government buildings in the state.

All the recreational functions and entertainment programmes were also cancelled in the wake of mourning for the Morbi tragedy victims.

The commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Prasanna Kumar, citing information from district administration, said that one or two people are missing and the rescue operation is still underway.

"According to the information received from the district administration, one or two people are still missing. We are carrying out the search operation along with other agencies," NDRF commandant Prasanna Kumar said adding that five teams of NDRF are currently working there.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 others have been receiving treatment for injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

As per the preliminary information, the Gujarat Police had filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the nine people of Oreva group, accused in the bridge collapse tragedy, of which four have been arrested and sent to the police custody.

Of the four persons in police custody, two are managers of the Oreva company, which threw the bridge open for visitors after seven months of maintenance works, and the other two are fabrication work contractor's people.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Rahul Tripathi, SP, Morbi, said, "We are questioning all the 4 accused in our custody and we are trying to establish the liability of the different kinds of lapses in the bridge renovation. We are doing a thorough investigation and if anyone's role comes forward, he or she will be booked and arrested."

He added further, "Yes, we have given a scientific report to the court but details of the same can't be shared with you at this stage as this will hamper our investigation." (ANI)

