Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a chariot from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya carrying a special 'Nagada' weighing 450 kg.

The chariot weighs 700 kg and has been made by 'All India Dabgar Samaj' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Gujarat CM also flagged off a truck from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya carrying 'Dhwaja Dand' made of brass for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The weight of 'Dhwaja Dand' is 4,600 kg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The idol carved by sculptor Yogiraj Arun from Karnataka has been finalized for the consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed as much on his social media handle on Monday, saying a renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

"Where Rama is, there is Hanuman, the selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr@yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the Union Minister posted from his official handle on X on Monday.

"This is another example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," Joshi added in his post.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

