Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament-2025 with a ceremonial coin toss, officially marking the beginning of the competition among the cricket teams of the state's municipal corporations, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

This cricket tournament has been organised for the first time by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Malappuram: Distressed Over Forced Marriage, Teen Girl Hangs Herself; Boyfriend Slits Wrists.

A tournament comprising of 14 participating teams, which includes the Mayors' teams from 6 municipal corporations and the Commissioners' cricket teams from 8 corporations.

The tournament will be held at the IIT Gandhinagar cricket ground from February 5 to February 9, 2025. In addition to this cricket tournament, a special box cricket tournament has also been organised for women officials by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | How To Speed Up Your Smartphone? Check Key Tips To Increase Performance of Your Mobile Phone Running on Android or iOS.

The Chief Minister interacted with the teams participating in the tournament and extended his good wishes for success.

CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the tournament in the presence of MLA Alpesh Thakor, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Deputy Mayor Natvarji Thakor, municipal corporation officials, District Collector Mehul Dave, Municipal Commissioner Vaghela, and others.

Officials participating from various municipal corporations were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)