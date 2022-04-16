Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Karnataka would be made a 'model state' by ushering in an era of development in the state, said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Friday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development projects at Naragund.

"Karnataka would be developed as a model state in the country by providing job opportunities for every Kannadiga and empowering the people economically. Nobody can stop me in this endeavor," said Bommai.

As Congress plans to hold 'padayatra' to protest against the Kalasa Banduri project, Bommai while speaking on the project said, "It was due to the commitment of the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Water Resources minister KS Eshwarappa that the foundation stone was laid for the project."

"We should remember this. Their party top brass had threatened that not a single drop of water would be allowed to flow to Karnataka. People should take note of this," said Bommai.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a Gazette notification of the Tribunal award. We will get our water. People should remember who lathi-charged the farmers and women and who were agitating for the project," Bommai added. (ANI)

