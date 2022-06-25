Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed the officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in the city including Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road, which witness huge traffic jams.

The Chief Minister wants the works to be supervised by Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the concerned area.

The measures would include synchronisation of traffic signals and removing the obstacles for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Instructing officials to clear the encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial and high density roads without showing any leniency and submit a report on the actions taken, he said, "I will again hold zone-wise meetings to review the actions taken."

Bommai chaired a meeting on traffic management in Bengaluru with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Urban Development, Police and other departments.

He asked the officials of BBMP, BWSSB, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) to work in coordination under the overall supervision of Additional Chief Secretaries of Urban Development and Home departments to formulate measures for easing traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister issued strict orders for filling the potholes on roads connecting the national highways and taking up immediate repair work at about 50 spots that witness flooding whenever it rains, the CMO said in a release.

Asking officials to start the work on signal synchronisation in central business district (CBD), high traffic density corridors in the city, Bommai said the problem caused by frequent digging of roads by various civic agencies like BWSSB and BMRCL, leaving the debris without covering the dug-up roads also came up for discussion.

He also asked for the dug up roads to be re-laid properly and debris cleared immediately.

The Chief Minister asked DGP Praveen Sood to raise the strength of the Traffic Police personnel and focus on measures to ease traffic congestion, and the need to install cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme was also stressed.

