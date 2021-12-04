Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah.

"In his five-decade-long stint in public life, Rosaiah served with distinction as a legislator, member of Parliament, Minister and Chief Minister. As the Finance minister he has created the record by presenting 16 budgets," Bommai said in his condolence message.

Bommai prayed to the almighty to give the strength to Rosaiah's family members and followers to bear his loss.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy joined many others to mourn the demise.

The veteran Congress leader, who was the Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh, was Tamil Nadu Governor. During his stint as Governor, he was given additional responsibility to serve as Karnataka Governor from June 28, 2014 to September 1, 2014.

