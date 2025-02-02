New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): In a high-energy election rally in Shahdara, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended his full support to BJP candidate Sanjay Goyal in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as per a release.

Addressing a massive gathering of the Telugu community, CM Naidu emphasised the need for a strong and progressive government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Power and Housing Minister and Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also addressed the rally, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to Delhi's development.

Speaking passionately in Telugu, Naidu stated that he had come to Delhi to support the BJP and expressed confidence that the Telugu community would rally behind the BJP.

He highlighted the strong presence of Telugus across the world, recalling a recent gathering in Zurich where 600 Telugus had come together to meet him. This, he said, was a testament to the strength and unity of the Telugu people.

Naidu lauded India's growing global presence under Narendra Modi's leadership, mentioning his discussions on artificial intelligence and green energy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos.

He stressed that AI was the future and that every household must ensure AI training for the younger generation. Drawing from his past advocacy for IT, he underscored the importance of embracing new technology for economic growth.

He also urged the Telugu community in Delhi to actively campaign for BJP's victory, emphasising that BJP's win is the need of the hour. He noted India's demographic advantage and projected that, under Modi's leadership, India would become the world's number-one economy by 2047.

He contrasted this vision with the dire state of Delhi, criticising the AAP government for the city's deteriorating condition. He pointed out that if BJP had governed Delhi, it would have transformed into a city comparable to Washington, D.C.

Expressing concern over the severe air pollution in the capital, he remarked that both environmental and political pollution were plaguing the city. He questioned the employment opportunities available in Delhi, arguing that many young people were being forced to seek jobs in Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad instead.

He also criticised the AAP government for failing to provide clean drinking water, stating that workers from Bihar now preferred to work in South India over Delhi due to the poor living conditions.

Naidu compared the election manifestos of the BJP and AAP, stating that BJP's promises, such as free education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels, were far superior to AAP's focus on foreign education.

He praised the Modi government's initiative to provide potable tap water to every household and stressed the need to clean the Yamuna River, urging voters to choose BJP for a cleaner and healthier Delhi.

Criticising the extravagant spending by AAP leaders, Naidu condemned the construction of lavish palaces while common people suffered. He stated that people needed change, not luxury, and encouraged voters to support the BJP for a government that prioritizes development over extravagance.

Referring to the success of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu highlighted the economic progress made in just seven months, attracting Rs 7 lakh crore in investments. He called for a double-engine government in Delhi, similar to Andhra Pradesh, to drive rapid growth and prosperity.

He urged the people of Delhi to vote for BJP, stating that Delhi, as the heart of India, should reflect the nation's strength and progress. He emphasised that India has risen to global prominence under Narendra Modi's leadership, making significant strides in economic growth and policy reforms. He warned against the governance failures of Congress and AAP, citing Punjab's economic and healthcare decline as an example.

Naidu also took aim at Arvind Kejriwal and Jagan Mohan Reddy, criticising their lavish expenditures on residences while public welfare suffered. He urged the people of Delhi to remove Kejriwal from power, just as Andhra Pradesh had ousted Jagan, for the greater good of the people.

Predicting BJP's victory, Naidu asserted that the party had already won the Maharashtra elections and achieved a one-sided win in Haryana.

He forecasted a similar triumph in Delhi, calling on people to unite for a better future. He underscored the importance of stable governance for economic growth, stating that a vote for BJP was a vote for progress and prosperity.

Naidu concluded by reaffirming his unwavering support for BJP candidate Sanjay Goyal, urging voters to choose a government that would propel Delhi and India towards a brighter future. (ANI)

