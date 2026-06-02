India News | CM-designate DK Shivakumar Arrives at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence Amid Karnataka Cabinet Talks

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Tuesday arrived at the residence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital for discussions on cabinet formation and key organisational appointments ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress high command moves closer to finalising the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, the Deputy Chief Minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit.

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Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka gathered in Delhi for a series of consultations with the party leadership. Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and several other senior leaders were also part of the deliberations at Kharge's residence.

The swearing-in ceremony of Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.

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Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Congress MLA AR Krishnamurthy said the process of cabinet formation was progressing smoothly and that final decisions would be taken after consultations with the party's top leadership.

"Everything is going on very smoothly. Both the outgoing CM and the new CM will put their views before the high command when Rahul Gandhi attends the meeting. About 15 members will be inducted into the Cabinet first, and the rest will be inducted after the Council and Rajya Sabha elections," Krishnamurthy said.

Karnataka Congress leader KJ George also expressed confidence that ministerial allocations would be finalised during Tuesday's discussions.

"I think they are meeting today. It will be finalised today, I think. Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony," George told reporters.

Asked about speculation surrounding his possible appointment as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, George said he would abide by any decision taken by the party leadership.

"I am a worker of the Congress party. I will obey whatever decision the high command makes," he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah met party leaders in Delhi, while Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation regarding his role in the new cabinet.

Further details on the final cabinet structure are expected following the conclusion of the high-level discussions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)