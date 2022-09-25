Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on the state Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

During this, there was a detailed discussion between the Governor and the Chief Minister on the developmental plans of the state, law and order and the action taken in relation to irregular appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister said that the government has immediately accepted the recommendation of the committee constituted to investigate the appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister also informed the Governor about the action being taken regarding the brutal murder case of Ankita.

"Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji informed about the action taken regarding the brutal murder of daughter Ankita. He has assured that the guilty will not be spared. The daughters of Uttarakhand are the value here, ensuring a safe environment for them is our topmost priority," tweeted Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh.

The Governor also expressed his condolences over the death of the young girl in the state.

"I am hurt by the heinous crime that has happened to Ankita, daughter of Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. This unfortunate incident has been discussed in detail with Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji," he added in another tweet.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was also recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to probe the case.

"The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. This heartbreaking incident deeply pains my heart," Dhami tweeted.

"In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter," Dhami wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by the expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals on Saturday.

Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed District Magistrate's office in Pauri.In Rishikesh, locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car. The MLA had to be escorted away by the police to safety. (ANI)

