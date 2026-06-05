India News | CM Dhami Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 96.71 Crore in Nainital

Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 13 development projects in the Nainital district, totalling Rs 96.71 crore. The initiative included the inauguration of six projects worth Rs 67 crore and the foundation stone laying for seven projects valued at Rs 29.71 crore, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced several development initiatives for the Bhimtal region, including the construction of a multipurpose building for ex-servicemen and traders in Bhimtal, the inclusion of Bhimeshwar Temple and Okhalkanda Pashupatinath Temple under the Temple Mala Mission, the integration of the Odhakhan-Mukteshwar motor road and jeep track in Ramgarh Block, the early operationalisation of the Ramgarh Sub-Tehsil, and the formation of a high-level committee to resolve issues related to the development authority in the area, as per the statement.

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The statement also stated the Chief Minister's commitment towards ensuring both development and environmental conservation. Appealing to citizens to help prevent forest fires, he urged them to immediately report even the smallest signs of fire, noting that a little vigilance can save thousands of trees and countless lives.

According to the release, the Chief Minister said that the government's objective is to ensure that development reaches the last person in society. Considering the geographical conditions of the Nainital district, he said that education, healthcare, and road connectivity remain the government's top priorities.

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Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister also said that Bhimtal's beautiful lake, lush greenery, majestic mountain ranges, and breathtaking natural beauty not only provide immense joy but also remind us that nature and the environment are both our present and our future. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve them.

As per the release, the Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown the world a new direction by demonstrating that development and environmental protection are not contradictory but complementary.

Guided by the vision of "Nature and Progress Together," India is moving forward with sustainable development. Through Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister has conveyed to the world that environmental conservation is not solely the responsibility of governments. When millions of people make small changes in their daily lives, transformative change becomes possible.

He further said that the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign launched by the Prime Minister is not just a government programme but a people's movement rooted in emotions and values. He urged every family in Uttarakhand to plant a tree in their mother's name and nurture it into a fully grown tree.

Recalling the historic Chipko Movement, the release mentioned that the Chief Minister said that when the world was talking about protecting forests, the women of Uttarakhand created history through their courage and determination. Gaura Devi and countless mothers and sisters demonstrated that there is no force greater than people's collective strength when it comes to protecting nature. He emphasised the need to revive that spirit and transform environmental conservation into a mass movement once again. (ANI)

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