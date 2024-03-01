Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh at Raj Bhavan on Friday and extended his wishes on the occasion of Vasanthotsav.

After observing the Vasanthotsav organised at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister praised the attractive flower exhibition organised on this occasion and described this event as a meaningful effort to connect with nature.

Also Read | Financial Intelligence Unit-India Slaps Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for Violations of Money Laundering Prevention Rules.

He said that the beauty of different species of flowers gives the message of mental peace as well as cleanliness of the environment.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has also been recognised for different types of flowers.

Also Read | Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Eight Large Investment Firms Exploring Investment in Telecom Sector.

On this occasion, the CM Dhami also appreciated the paintings prepared by the school students, met the people participating in the exhibition, got information about their suggestions and also took information by visiting various departmental stalls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)