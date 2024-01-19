New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the hard work of the women of the state and expressed his gratitude to them.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for declaring Uttarakhand as a wedding destination, the Chief Minister said that after the Prime Minister's appeal, a large number of people from the country and abroad are booking weddings in Uttarakhand, which will provide employment opportunities to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, investments worth Rs 150 crore have also been received for developing a wedding destination in Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, CM Dhami urged PM Modi, to speed up the work being done by the Border Roads Organization on the Karnaprayag-Gwaladam route and to make the 189 km Kathgodam-Bhimtal, Dhyanachuli-Mornola-Khetikhan-Lohaghat for tourism and military traffic and the general public. -

He also requested to notify the Panchashtra Motorway as a National Highway and grant approval of Rs 1 thousand crore for 20 routes connecting Manaskhand temples under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Project.

The Chief Minister said that it is necessary to upgrade the roads connecting Garhwal and Kumaon to encourage the travellers and tourists coming on the Chardham Yatra in the state to visit the Manaskhand Temple Mala.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that out of the 48 mythological temples identified under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, infrastructure development work has started in 16 temples.

A master plan of Rs 150 crore has been made for Jageshwar Dham. For the promotion of Manaskhand temples, a request was made to operate the 'Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express train from various places of the country to Kathgodam, and Tanakpur railway stations of Uttarakhand, the CMO statement said.

Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, an action plan for the development of the Sharda Corridor is being prepared to develop the famous Purnagiri Dham located in the Kumaon region. Under the Manaskhand Mala Mission, a master plan is being prepared for the development of the famous Kainchi Dham located in the Kumaon region.

A master plan has been prepared to develop the frontier village Gunji (Adi Kailash area) located in Pithoragarh as an international tourist destination. To be developed based on the theme of 'Shiv Nagari', Gunji has been divided into six components - art culture, skill, knowledge, meditation, science and relaxation, it added.

In the first phase, the development of Sadhana Kendra, Eco Trail, Resource Centre, Heritage Village and adventure activities are proposed in Gunji under Swadesh Darshan Yojana-2.0. A survey has been conducted by the state government to provide heli services for Gunji, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

The Chief Minister said that the work of developing the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath will be done by the newly formed Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Board (UIIDB). To promote tourism in the state, it is proposed to build seven heliports in PPP mode, out of which land has been identified for two heliports. In the initial phase, heliports are proposed to be built in Haridwar and Dehradun. (ANI)

