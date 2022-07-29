Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a meeting with the Narco Coordination (NCORD) at the secretariat on Friday said that the goal of Drug-Free Devbhoomi is to be achieved by the year 2025.

He said that by the year 2025, work should be done in mission mode for drugs-free Devbhoomi and all the departments concerned should work together for this.

The Chief Minister said, "everyone has to work responsibly and in coordination to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free. While on the one hand, the drug suppliers have to be hit hard, on the other hand, the children and youth have to be protected from the grip of drugs. To break the chain of drug supply, the police department should further strengthen the informer system. Police, Excise and Drugs Controller should work together to break the drug network."

"Proper counselling arrangements should be ensured for children and youth taking drugs. Special counselling should be done at the time of admission to colleges. Special attention should be paid to the rehabilitation of children caught while taking drugs and not treating them like criminals. Parents'- teacher's meetings should be conducted regularly in colleges. Social welfare and other departments should focus on the awareness of the youth. For this, social media and other media platforms should be used," he added.

The Chief Minister directed to set up two government drug de-addiction centres in the state. Along with providing necessary facilities, attention should also be paid to skill development. The anti-drug task force should be activated by involving all the concerned departments. Strict guidelines should be made for private de-addiction centres and a follow-up should be done on it.

The Chief Minister directed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to regularly review the 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi Abhiyan' and DM at the district level to monitor continuously.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Ratuli, DGP Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary L Fanai, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Radhika Jha, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Deependra Chaudhary, DIG Riddhim Agarwal and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

