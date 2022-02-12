Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power after the Assembly elections, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Dhami said in a press conference in Khatima, where he was campaigning, that soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP government will form a panel that will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the state.

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee including stakeholders, jurists, social workers, knowledgeable persons who will prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state," said Dhami.

"This UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property, and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith," he added.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," he further said.

"The announcement I am going to make is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP government is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this," he stated.

The polling for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

