India News | CM Dhami Pushes Crackdown on Land Encroachments, Orders Probe in Govt Land in Gram Sabha Areas

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates from his residence in Khatima.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to intensify the drive against encroachments on government land. He also instructed authorities to investigate government land located in Gram Sabha areas, according to a press release.

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Dhami further ordered a probe into land purchases made in violation of the state's land laws. He emphasised the need for speedy hearings and directed that any land found to have been acquired illegally should be vested with the state government.

He also instructed officials to remove illegal encroachments from enemy properties across the state. Additionally, he called for regular reviews of Waqf property details uploaded on the Umeed portal and ordered continuous verification of the data.

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Dhami directed officials to verify arms licenses held by people from other states and identify individuals with criminal backgrounds. He ordered inspections of public service centres and asked authorities to identify ineligible individuals benefiting from government schemes through illegally obtained ration cards, the release said.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need for strict monitoring of suspicious activities and instructed officials to accelerate verification drives.

Keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind, he directed all districts to complete preparedness measures well in advance. He instructed officials to hold pre-monsoon review meetings in every district and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place. He also ordered the timely repair of damaged roads in interior areas and emphasised maintaining an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer season. He said any water-related issues or technical problems should be resolved immediately as a priority.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure that there is no unnecessary power cut anywhere in the state. He said that if power outages become unavoidable for any reason, advance information should be provided to the public in a timely manner to minimise inconvenience.

Dhami directed officials to regularly monitor the Char Dham Yatra and continuously collect feedback from pilgrims travelling on the route. He said that arrangements should be improved based on suggestions and complaints received from devotees. He also instructed officials to ensure the availability of drinking water along the Char Dham routes and prepare an effective traffic management plan.

The Chief Minister further directed that the construction work of the Kainchi Dham bypass under the Manaskhand Yatra project must be completed by next month at any cost, the release noted.

The Chief Minister said that schemes being implemented through the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, such as Poly House, Apple Mission, and Kiwi Mission, should not remain limited to paperwork but must effectively benefit farmers on the ground.

He also emphasised the need for a result-oriented work culture in the agriculture and horticulture sectors to increase farmers' income and strengthen the rural economy.

Chief Minister Dhami instructed officials to speed up reconstruction work in disaster-affected areas since last year. He reviewed the progress of ongoing reconstruction work in Joshimath and directed authorities to enhance vigilance and monitoring in disaster-prone areas before the onset of the monsoon. (ANI)

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