Haldwani (Uttarkhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Haldwani on Friday afternoon and took stock of the situation of the violent clashes that took place on Thursday evening. Clashes erupted on Thursday night after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel and journalist colleagues who were injured in the incident that took place in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura.

CM said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway.

To ensure peace and law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order A.P. Anshuman to camp in the affected area.

The CM also has also given instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements, taking a strict view of the incident of attack on police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and spreading unrest in the area.

Chief Minister has appealed to the local people to maintain peace and has given instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements. He gave clear instructions that no one will be allowed to play with law and order in the state.

Administrative officers should be constantly alert at all times to maintain law and order in the area and should strive to maintain peace and law and order in every situation. (ANI)

