Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting and discussion on development works with key officials of Nainital district at Haldwani Circuit House.

Earlier in January, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government had already made it clear that it will work in accordance with court orders in the case related to encroachments near Haldwani railway station in the state.

His remarks came in the wake of Supreme Court staying orders of Uttarakhand High Court.

"We had said that the government will work as per the order of the court. The matter was between the Railways and the court, we were nowhere in it. Some people have unnecessarily tried to create an atmosphere that everything is being done by the government due to the politics of protest," Dhami had told ANI.

The Supreme Court stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order for removing the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

"There cannot be uprooting of 50,000 people overnight," the SC bench had said.

Uttarakhand High Court had last month ordered the removal of encroachments from the railway land.

Incidentally, in a major ruling in Janaury, Supreme Court stayed the Uttarakhand HC order of removing the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.

Notably, a total of 4,365 encroachments, with people living on the land for several decades, were on the brink of being removed from the area after the ruling.

The residents facing eviction have been protesting against the removal of encroachments from railway land in compliance with a High Court order. (ANI)

