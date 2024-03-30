Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on April 2 for the election campaign, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Rudrapur and reviewed preparations on Saturday.

BJP's Ajay Bhatt is contesting from Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed by combining two districts in the state.

Earlier, Dhami had visited Purola on Friday for a public meeting. Following his address to the public, he was informed of the nearby residence of retired Honorary Captain Jayendra Singh Negi of Garhwal Rifles.

promptly visited Negi's residence to meet him and inquire about his well-being. He also honoured Negi by presenting him with a shawl.

The Chief Minister said that he himself is from a military family. In such a situation, meeting with any other military family or ex-serviceman is always a moment of pride for him.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the support provided by the central and state governments to soldiers and their families. He also informed that a state-of-the-art military dham is being constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun district.

Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Uttarakhand, the BJP has won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

