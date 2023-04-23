Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the ongoing relief works in the natural calamity-affected areas in Sarkhet (Maldevta) village.

CM Dhami during the course of his visit also distributed relief cheques to 13 families of disaster-affected Bhainswara and Chhamrauli, officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Falguni Market in Salt Lake Area, Dozens of Shanties Gutted Leaving People Homeless (Watch Video).

Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami also announced the construction of the remaining 4 km of motorway from Kyara Dhanaulti road.

During this, CM also directed the concerned officials to speed up the work to bring normalcy to the area.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Makes All-Out Attack on BJP, Says 'Ruling Party Doesn't Know What Is Hindutva'.

Villagers in Sarkhet and nearby areas suffered huge losses as the region witnessed heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in August last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)