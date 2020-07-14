Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP leader from Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday, said that with a divide now clearly visible in the Ashok Gehlot-led government after the removal of Sachin Pilot and other leaders in the State, the chief minister should first prove his majority through a floor test if he wants to expand his Cabinet.

"A vertical division can be seen in Congress party in Rajasthan, with the sacking of Deputy CM. Now, if the Chief Minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor," Kataria told ANI here.

He further said that not doing so would send a wrong message.

"In today's date, without conducting a floor test, if you want to expand the Cabinet, it would be a bad example for the democracy and misuse of the constitutional post to prove the majority. However, once the floor test is conducted he is well within his powers to do whatever he wants," Kataria added.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan state cabinet meeting will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Tuesday evening and meeting of Council of Ministers will be held after that.

Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief.

"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief, he added.The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)

