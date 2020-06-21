Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch a special drive with an aim to spread awareness about coronavirus among people in over 11,000 villages on Monday, an official statement said.

The campaign will cover 11,500 village panchayats from June 21 to 30 June, the official statement said, adding that its aim is to make people aware of the infection so that recovery rate gets better and the mortality rate comes down.

During the launch of the campaign through a video conference, the chief minister will address villagers.

Rajasthan is the first state in the country, which has started a wide publicity campaign to make the common people aware about the prevention of coronavirus, the official statement said.

Through this campaign people will be made aware to take precautions such as wearing a mask, keeping two yards distance, washing hands repeatedly, not spitting at public places, consult and get examined if coronavirus symptoms appear.

Gehlot said due to the steps being taken by the state government and the support from people, the recovery rate in Rajasthan is more than 77 per cent. The death rate in the state is 2.32 per cent, which is also much lower than other states, he said.

