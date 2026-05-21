India News | CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Marks Historic 6th Term in Assam Assembly

Jalukbari (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a significant political milestone, Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially taken his oath as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly. This marks his sixth consecutive term representing the people of the Jalukbari constituency, cementing his long-standing tenure in state governance.

Expressing his gratitude on X, Sarma stated that he is "truly humbled" by the continued trust placed in him by his constituents.

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https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2057320236664467884

"Truly humbled to take the oath as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly for the 6th consecutive term as a representative of the people of Jalukbari. It is an honour to serve in this august House. I look forward to healthy deliberations with my fellow MLAs", he said.

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Meanwhile, Assam witnessed a major political and administrative spectacle on Tuesday (May 12) as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, marking what was described as the beginning of the "NDA 3.0 era" in the state.

Along with Sarma, several ministers, including Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog, also took oath as members of the new Council of Ministers.

According to an official statement, the swearing-in ceremony turned into one of the largest political gatherings ever witnessed in Northeast India, reflecting Assam's growing prominence on the national stage.

The BJP-led NDA delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, securing a three-fourths majority. The alliance won 102 of the 126 Assembly seats, with both the AGP and BPF contributing 10 seats each.

Sarma also retained his constituency by a margin of more than 80,000 votes, further consolidating his stature as the BJP's tallest leader in the state. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" government led by Prime Minister Modi for Assam's rapid transformation over the past decade. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)