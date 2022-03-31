Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim, who had quit the Congress Party, on Thursday resigned from the membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council, with immediate effect.

"I CM Ibrahim hereby tender my resignation to my Membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council with effect from 31 March 2022," he said in his letter of resignation to the Chairman of Vidhan Soudha.

Also Read | #SariskaTigerReserve Fire: Are ‘VVIP Culture’, Officials’ Negligence Reason for Its … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Earlier on March 12, Ibrahim had submitted his letter of resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party to interim president Sonia Gandhi.

On January 31, he revealed that he was in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Matric Result Declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Here's How to Check.

"There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka," said Ibrahim.

Talking about new political combinations in the state, Ibrahim had said, "We will start a new movement called Alinga (Alpa Sankhyata-Lingayat). They will join together and give a call to take all the other backward classes and the Dalit community to join them. It will start from Kudalasangama from the month of February."

In January 2022, while expressing his unhappiness with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Ibrahim said: "Goodbye to the party." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)