Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief and former CM of AP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged lack of awareness about agriculture and the plight of farmers. Naidu also demanded immediate help from the YSRC government for the people affected by Cyclone Michaung.

During his speech, N Chandrababu emphasized that repair works on agricultural canals were frequently undertaken before the rainy season during the TDP regime. This prevented drainage water from flowing into farmlands. However, such initiatives are lacking in CM Jagan Reddy's regime, and irrigation water is only provided when farmers protest.

Stating that the current CM lacks knowledge about agriculture, N Chandrababu Naidu referred to Jagan Reddy's recent comments where he failed to differentiate between potatoes and onions. Highlighting that Cyclone Michaung has affected regions from Srikakulam to Chittoor, he questioned whether officials are visiting the cyclone-affected farmers.

The Former CM revealed that without a competent government, systems and institutions will not function properly. He accused the Jagan Reddy government of completely failing to manage the disaster, stating that the state did not provide the full amount of crop insurance to farmers. He criticized the CM for conducting an aerial survey instead of reaching out to the affected people on the ground. Additionally, he mentioned that under Jagan Reddy's rule, the issue of sewage entering fields has worsened.

N Chandrababu Naidu strongly expressed that the lives of the poor, the hardships of farmers, and road conditions will only improve with the formation of TDP and Janasena government. Asserting that several demands on behalf of farmers have been presented by the TDP, the former CM called for compensation of Rs. 30,000 per hectare for farmers, Rs. 50,000 for aqua farmers, Rs. 40,000 for banana farmers, Rs. 30,000 for sugarcane farmers, Rs. 25,000 for cotton and groundnut farmers, and Rs. 15,000 for sorghum, maize, and sunflower farmers. (ANI)

