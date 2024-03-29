Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he is ready to stand with the poor to defeat the rich in the "Kurukshetra war" on May 13 (Election Day) at the mega public meeting in Yemmiganur village as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Friday.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that in the last 58 months, they have changed the face of the government's education sector.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

"Many youths were suffering without jobs even after graduation since the courses are not up to the mark, so we have brought radical changes in the education sector to get them jobs and unique opportunities to live anywhere in the world," said Chief Minister Jagan.

He also explained the schemes benefiting the school children like Amma Vodi, Tabs to students, and introducing English medium with bilingual textbooks and said, "Let's make government schools equal to corporate schools."

Also Read | Baranagar Assembly By-Election 2024: TMC Names Actor-Turned-Politician Sayantika Banerjee for West Bengal Bypoll.

"The opposition feels that children below the voting age can be ignored and put their future at stake. But our government has devised a plan of nurturing them with quality education, eventually bringing them out of poverty. You cannot provide different education to Dalits and poor students. Our government has worked towards providing quality education and changing the future of every child in this state keeping aside the discrimination," said Chief Minister Jagan.

Noting that the government has registered 31 lakh house titles in the name of women beneficiaries, he asked the women to support (tie rakhi to) the YSRCP government.

He further said that these elections aren't solely about determining the fate of MLAs and MPs but it will determine the future of 2.5 crore women and their children in Andhra Pradesh.

"Previous Chief Minister Chandrababu did not fulfill even one of his promises...He said he would waive the farmers' loans...Did he do it? He said he would make the state like Singapore...We have to protect the state from such fraudsters and I am ready to defeat them... Are you all ready?" said Chief Minister Jagan.

Addressing the people as his star campaigners, he said, "Go to every house and tell the good things done by the government... Our target is to win 175 out of 175 assembly seats, 25 out of 25 MP seats..."

"Our party has always stood as a strong support for the poor. This time, we have given the ticket to a candidate from a poor background. Veeranjaneyulu, our YSRCP MLA candidate, maybe a tipper driver, but his education qualifications surpass that of Chandrababu Naidu," said Chief Minister Jagan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)