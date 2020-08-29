Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 64 crore for the Manali area of Kullu district during his one day tour to this area on Saturday.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion at Manali, the Chief Minister said that all the developmental projects, foundation stones of which were laid by him today would be completed within the stipulated time period.

He said that the State Government was well aware of the importance of Manali town and thus has accorded top priority to the development of the town. He said that efforts were being made to provide better facilities in the town to facilitate the tourists visiting the area.

Thakur dedicated 85-metre-long bridge over Beas river at 17 miles constructed at cost of Rs 9.09 crore under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Rs 4.95 crore police station building in Manali.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs 16.93 crore upgradation of Ramshila NH-03 to Bekhali, Jindour, Byasar road to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 19.71 crore upgradation of Raison Shirar, Shillihar road to be built under PMGSY, Rs 7 crore additional accommodation at Circuit House Manali, Rs 4.60 crore improvement of Water Supply Scheme Old Manali (Manu Naggar), Rs 89 lakh improvement of Water Supply Scheme Baga, Raison and Raison Bihal in Kullu Tehsil and Rs 61 lakh retrofitting of Water Supply Scheme Sharan, Kalonti and Mahili in Kullu Tehsil.

The Chief Minister said that work on all the developmental projects being executed in the area would be expedited, to avoid price escalation and also to provide benefits of these projects.

Thakur also visited a tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti and held a meeting with officials at Sissu about its completion. He said this tunnel is very important from a strategic point of view as well as for tourism.

The tunnel, named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will significantly reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by nearly 45 kilometres and drive time by around seven hours. It will also save crores of rupees in transport costs in the long run. (ANI)

