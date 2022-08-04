Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said he has asked the State police to crack down on cyber crime and narcotics which have emerged as major crimes in recent times.

Also Read | Delhi | 17th ‘Everything About Water Expo’ Organized to Further Strengthen Cooperation B/w … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Also Read | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Invites Investors As Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU for First Phase of Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

Observing that cyber crime is causing concern across the globe, he said he has urged Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to deal with the issue by entrusting the job to a top-level police officer.

Describing narcotics as a menace that challenged human life and as dangerous as an atom bomb that destroys future generations, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said educationists also need to think of addressing the problem in addition to the police.

Rao was speaking after inaugurating a state-of-the-art State police integrated command and control centre (ICCC) here. The ICCC, spread over 6.42 lakh sq ft with five towers, houses the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate besides the technology fusion centre meant for several key policing functions.

Seeking to modernise the police infrastructure and be future-ready, Rao envisioned a multi-tower building, which caters to the safety needs of the public.

Speaking at the inaugural of the ICCC, DGP Mahendar Reddy said: "The State police integrated command and control centre, I personally feel is one-of-its-kind in the entire world, especially in India."

"This will go a long way in improving the service delivery to the citizens and also ensuring safety and security of the people and give the communities the confidence that this centre will take care of them. The government will take care of us, the police department will take care of us. That is the sense of securitywe'd like to give it to the communities," the DGP said.

The officer further said it is a hub of seamless coordination and cooperation among multiple agencies and stakeholders also a hub of police technology support centres.

It is a hub for evolving best practices in policing and multi-agency coordination, in terms of people, process and technology innovations, he said adding it is provided with integrated technology platforms utilising the latest technologies like AI, big data analytics, video analytics, virtual reality, and it would remain a technological marvel.

Officials said tower-A with 20 storeys would house the Hyderabad city police commissionerate and tower-B has the technology fusion tower with all backups relating to dial-100, SHE safety, crimes, and incubation centre among others. tower-C would house an auditorium and the tower-D a media and training centre. Tower-E would have the command control and data centre for multi-department coordination, CCTV monitoring, war-room and receiving room.

The centre is equipped also with a helipad for emergency operations

On the ICCC, officials sources said it is envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications, CCTVs and traffic, weather sensors deployed across the State, and then provide actionable information with appropriate visualisation for decision-makers.

It embraces the State emergency operational centre (dial 100)which handles all SOS calls pertaining to police, fire, medical and other emergency services, the officials said.

With designated representatives of various government departments, a multi-agency operation and disaster management centre has also been set up which works in tandem with the ICCC, State emergency operational centre fostering a collaborative approach to respond to any calamity swiftly.

It also acts as State-level disaster/crisis management centre for the police and other government departments stakeholders accessing the common systems during the operational interventions, they said.

ICCC helps in also enabling seamless coordination between multiple agencies involved in responding to normal day or emergency operations, planned and unplanned events, and disaster management situations.

The command and control centre would empower the field operation teams by providing geographical awareness, situational awareness, and actionable intelligence, they said.

It would have police operational wings -- cyber safety wing, drugs and narcotics control wing, other organised crimes and control wing, emergency response management wing, social media monitoring and operations wing, data analytics and predictive analysis wing, State highway and traffic monitoring wing and police technology and process development wing.

Several State Ministers, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and senior officials were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)