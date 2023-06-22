Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the 'Telangana Martyrs' Memorial - Amara Deepam' (perpetual light) here on Thursday.

The memorial has been built as a tribute to those who sacrificed their life for the cause of Telangana statehood.

The 'Amara Deepam', built near the Hussain Sagar lake here, would glow continuously as a reminder of the great sacrifice made by the 'martyrs'.

The 'Amara Deepam' would glow in golden yellow colour, an official release said on Wednesday.

The state government has built the six-storeyed memorial, opposite the state secretariat, at a cost of Rs 117.50 crore, it said.

The government has provided 3.29 acres of government land for the construction of the memorial.

As many as 1,600 metric tonnes of stainless steel has been used for the construction of the memorial building.

In addition to several other facilities, the memorial has a museum, photo gallery, convention hall, restaurant and others.

