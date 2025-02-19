Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of the top committee for the well-organized and successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, which will be held on February 24-25 at the Indira Gandhi National Human Museum Complex in Bhopal.

Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day GIS on February 24 at around 10 AM and will also launch Madhya Pradesh's latest industrial policies.

He further mentioned that the Prime Minister will also inspect the MP Experience Zone, which will be established at the GIS venue.

This zone will feature an immersive digital walkthrough showcasing Madhya Pradesh's heritage, its progress to date, and future aspirations in a coordinated presentation.

The CM directed officials to work in close coordination with each other to make the GIS grand, well-organized, and result-driven.

CM Yadav emphasized that the Global Investors Summit is being organized to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's economy and attract both domestic and foreign investors. To make the event historic, he directed comprehensive preparations. He further instructed officials to ensure that there is no mismanagement in the arrangements.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of effectively presenting the state's investor-friendly industrial policies, the vast infrastructure available for industries in Madhya Pradesh, and the investment opportunities to attract investors. He said that the state must provide all necessary assistance and facilities to make Madhya Pradesh an "industry-friendly" state.

Yadav instructed officials to treat all the investors attending GIS as special guests and to welcome them according to traditional Indian hospitality. He urged that, to make these two days memorable, the culture of Madhya Pradesh, along with local arts, cuisine, and hospitality, should be specially showcased to the investors.

He also directed the beautification of Bhopal's lakes and the entire city to enhance its charm. He instructed the authorities to provide boating and e-battery-operated boat rides at the large lake so that the investors and participants can enjoy Bhopal's unique natural beauty.

The Chief Minister stressed that GIS would give a new direction to industrial development in the state and increase job opportunities. He also directed the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang to organize water sports at Bhopal's large and small lakes, making the experience unique for both investors and participants. He added that the involvement and cooperation of Bhopal's citizens will be essential for the success of the GIS.

Officials informed that more than 60 countries would participate in the GIS, including 10 ambassadors, eight high commissioners, and seven consulate generals. A total of 133 international participants, including top industrialists and CEOs, will attend. More than 31,659 registrations have been received for GIS, with over 18,736 participants confirming their attendance. A complete village will be set up at the venue to display products from the "One District, One Product" (ODOP) category.

Traditional clay pottery, terracotta handicrafts, and Madhya Pradesh's famous sculptures will also be prominently featured.

The CM expressed satisfaction with the preparations for GIS and said that the collective effort of all departments would ensure the event's success. He urged everyone to work together to make Bhopal an ideal global investment destination.

In the meeting regarding GIS preparations, all the public representatives from Bhopal district expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Yadav for organizing the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. They considered it a great privilege to host the summit.

The Chief Minister also said that GIS would create more job opportunities for the youth in Bhopal. The Chief Minister stated that the active participation and cooperation of Bhopal's citizens will be crucial for the success of GIS. Local representatives also shared their suggestions, ensuring that Bhopal would warmly welcome all investors and participants.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Bhopal District In-Charge Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap, Minister of Backward Class & Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur, Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai, Bhopal District Panchayat President Ramkunwar Gurjar, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary of CM Office Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary of Finance Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary of Industrial Investment & Promotion Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Secretary and Commissioner of Public Relations Sudam Khade, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Chandramouli Shukla, and other senior officials from various departments. (ANI)

