Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'Chhaava' tax-free in the state on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The film is based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji. CM Yadav made the announcement while addressing a program during an inauguration of a stadium in Jabalpur district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 in Delhi.

"Sambhaji Maharaj endured immense suffering throughout his life and ultimately sacrificed himself for the nation and religion. 'Chhava' is a historical film based on his life and conveys a message of patriotism. To familiarize citizens with the patriotism of Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj, and the significant events of his life, the film will remain tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

Chhaava has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, proving to be a massive hit.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Invites BJP's CM-Designate Rekha Gupta To Form New Government, Swearing-In Ceremony on February 20 (See Pics).

The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

"CHHAAVA HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs 100 cr mark..," he said in a post on Instagram.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)