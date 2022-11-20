Bihar [India], November 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Kurhani Assembly constituency bypolls in Bihar, the National President of Janata Dal (United) Lalan Singh on Sunday charted out the plans for the election campaign in a meeting.

Speaking on the campaign strategy, JDU's national president said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will go to the Kurhani constituency for campaigning".

Also Read | International Film Festival of India 2022: We Want To Establish India As Big Market for Film Production, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Singh further informed that the programs for the leaders are being finalised. Lalan Singh, in the meeting, spoke at length about various political happenings in Bihar lately.

Speaking about the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) into the bypolls, Singh asserted, "All parties have the right to contest elections. Their entry would have a negligible effect because the people of Bihar have come to know what work is being done under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav".

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Distribution of Alcohol During Party in Ajmer; Arrested.

On the results of the Patna University Students' Union elections, Singh said that the manner in which the results have come, simply implies that youth in the state have expressed faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, especially in view of the work the government is doing on the employment front.

Speaking on the allegations levelled by BJP against the JD(U), Singh further asserted that in the wake of the upcoming elections, there is competition between Bihar state BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and BJP MP Sushil Modi. Singh said he is in no mood to comment on the duo's allegations.

Taking a dig at Prime Minster Modi over the employment issue, Lalan Singh said, "PM Narendra Modi talked about giving employment to the youth but he failed them, and the youth are now disillusioned with him".

Notably, the Janata Dal (United) has fielded Manoj Kushwaha from the Kurhani Assembly constituency seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Kedar Prasad Gupta for the bypolls.

The AIMIM has announced Ghulam Murtaza Ansari as its candidate for the upcoming bypolls.

A total of 21 candidates from different parties have filed nominations, for the bypolls.

Earlier, JDU leader Anil Sahni was the MLA of Kurhani. His membership was terminated owing to his name appearing in the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scam and the seat is vacant.

The date for polling is December 5 while the date for counting votes is December 8, which coincides with the results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)