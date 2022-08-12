Patna (Bihar) [India], August 12 (ANI): Hours after a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

"The incident of killing of Mohd Amrez of Bihar by terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir is sad. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," tweeted Kumar.

"I have directed to grant kin other benefits as per rules from the schemes run by Labour Resource Department and Social Welfare Department. In Delhi, the local commissioner of Bihar was directed to make proper arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased to his native village," tweeted Kumar.

The labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of August 11 and 12. The deceased was identified as Mohd Amrez. He was a resident of Bihar's Madhepura. "During the intervening night, #terrorists fired upon and injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A policeman was injured after terrorists fired at a joint naka party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday.

The injured policeman was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment. Following this, the area was cordoned off and a search is in progress.

"Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, three Indian Army personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received while neutralising two terrorists who tried to carry out a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation Thursday morning.

The Army managed to foil the suicide bomb attack on its base here and killed both the terrorists. (ANI)

