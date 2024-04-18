Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation on successful flight-test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.

"Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful flight-test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM), a long range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion system, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of #Odisha. #DRDO," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INLD Declares Three Candidates, Abhay Chautala From Kurukshetra, Sunaina From Hisar Seat.

https://x.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1780911243009941594

Earlier in the day, the DRDO conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Kargil.

According to a Defence Ministry release, the missile is equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance.

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, along with representatives from the production partner, as mentioned in the release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)