Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the "Advanced Cybersecurity Operations Centre" (SOC) of the Kerala Police Cyber Division to strengthen cybersecurity for police systems and critical infrastructure through video conferencing.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has designed and developed TRINETRA, a cyber security operation centre for the Kerala police.

C-DOT's TRINETRA solution is an AI-powered, indigenous, integrated cybersecurity platform tailored to meet the cybersecurity defence of enterprises and critical sectors. It facilitates the establishment of a comprehensive SOC within an enterprise to monitor endpoints, network traffic, and user behaviour while proactively identifying vulnerabilities, detecting anomalies, and mitigating cyber

The SOC will focus on securing computers and critical infrastructure at the police headquarters, city commissionerates, and affiliated police stations. This 24x7 SOC will play a crucial role in cyber threat monitoring, identifying vulnerabilities, and ensuring robust data protection. This initiative marks a major leap in safeguarding the digital infrastructure of the Kerala Police and enhancing cybersecurity resilience.

The offline inaugural function was attended over by Kadakampally Surendran MLA , Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Executive Vice President C-DOT, Councilor Sridevi. A, Technopark CEO, Sanjeev Nair, G. Tech Secretary Sreekumar. V, Cyber Operation SP Ankit Ashokan, DySP Arunkumar. S, and Cyber Dome Inspector Krishnan Potty KG.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Pinarayi Vijayan, for motivating and inspiring C-DOT scientists. Upadhyay also assured that C-DOT remains committed towards providing support for the development and scalability of Indigenous telecom technologies. (ANI)

