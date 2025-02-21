Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the students appearing in the Uttarakhand Board examinations starting today, as per a CMO release.

The Chief Minister said that he had full faith that all the students would achieve success with their hard work, dedication and confidence.

The Chief Minister told all the students to have faith in their ability, remain stress-free and give the examination with a calm mind.

Meanwhile, CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 15.

The first day saw the smooth conduct of the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams across multiple centres nationwide, a statement from the board said.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, stated, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780centers, withover 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centers with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."

"With over 42 lakh students from more than 30,000 schools appearing for the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries, CBSE has ensured that all necessary guidelines and security measures are in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Schools and exam centres have been briefed on strict protocols to facilitate a fair and seamless examination experience," the CBSE stated. (ANI)

