Banbasa (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected the upcoming state-of-the-art Land Port project being developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at Gudmi, Banbasa in Champawat district.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore, aims to enhance cross-border trade and connectivity between India and Nepal. The Chief Minister said that this ambitious project will play a vital role in strengthening cooperation, trade, and development in the border regions.

He informed that the Land Ports Authority of India, under the Union Government, is executing the project in close coordination with the Government of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami added that from the very beginning, all necessary formalities related to environmental clearance, compensatory afforestation, and land transfer have been duly completed. "Earlier this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granted final approval for approximately 84 acres of forest land, paving the way for the commencement of construction work".

Highlighting the importance of the project, the Chief Minister said that the modern land port, being built at a cost of about Rs 500 crore, will create an integrated, efficient, and secure system for trade and passenger movement between India and Nepal. "All key agencies responsible for customs, security, trade, and border management will operate from a single complex, ensuring faster, more transparent border operations."

He emphasised that the project is not limited to infrastructure development but will also catalyse the transformation of the economic landscape of the border regions. "Strategically located, the Banbasa Land Port will boost cross-border trade, facilitate formal entry points for agricultural and industrial products, and create new employment opportunities for local youth."

CM Dhami stated that through the land port, farmers and small producers will gain direct access to cross-border markets, reducing transportation costs and enabling better value realisation for their products. "The initiative will also strengthen India-Nepal relations, promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and cooperation".

He further added that the project aligns with the Union Government's vision for regional integration and secure, sustainable border development. "LPAI is also organising a design competition to create an environmentally friendly model that balances modern infrastructure with ecological preservation."

The Chief Minister urged all departments, agencies, and the LPAI to work in close coordination to ensure timely completion of the project. He said that the Banbasa Land Port will become a new symbol of prosperity, cooperation, and opportunity along Uttarakhand's borders. (ANI)

