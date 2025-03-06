New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations, gathering their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government's plans to resolve them.

"As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organizations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments' rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are deeply troubled--both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance," said CM Gupta.

She further emphasized infrastructure challenges, saying, "Even today, industrial areas remain neglected. Streets, drains, and basic infrastructure are still in poor condition. The necessary updates and improvements that should have taken place in industrial areas have not been done. Even small market complexes and large commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar continue to face numerous issues, including a lack of public toilets and other essential facilities."

She further said the government aims to include all sections of society and wishes to provide a Budget that brings Delhi closer to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Delhi.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, she added, "One thing I can say for sure--the previous government only promoted pain, whereas I will work to cure it."

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Member of Parliament, lauded the Delhi government's initiative.

"Traders play a crucial role in the development of Delhi, and we are pleased that the government is prioritizing their needs and concerns. We are confident that under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta, Delhi is moving in the right direction towards development," said Khandelwal.

The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26. (ANI)

