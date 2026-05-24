India News | CM Rekha Gupta Facilitates Electricity Connections for 36 Harsh Vihar Families in Delhi After Years of Wait

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday met 36 families from Harsh Vihar's (Gokulpuri) A-3 block at the Jan Seva Sadan, where they were being provided electricity connections for the first time after years of waiting.

According to a press release, the families thanked the Chief Minister, saying the resolution of a long-pending issue had brought both relief and renewed hope to their lives. North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was also present on the occasion.

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Interacting with the families, the Chief Minister said they had waited for years for regular electricity connections and that the satisfaction visible on their faces reflected how responsive governance and timely action can bring meaningful change to people's lives. She said the Delhi Government remains fully committed to addressing citizens' concerns and ensuring that basic services reach every resident.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said residents had raised the issue during a public grievance hearing, informing her that many families in the area had been waiting for regular power connections since 2018. Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, she immediately directed the concerned officials to act and asked all related agencies to work in coordination to resolve the issue at the earliest.

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According to a press release, around 50 to 60 houses had been built in Harsh Vihar's A-3 block by 2018, and several families had already moved into the area. However, despite the colony's development, a regular electricity supply could not be ensured because land was not available for the Electric Sub-Station (ESS) required for power infrastructure.

As a result, most families were living without electricity connections, while some relied on temporary and unorganised arrangements. Following the Chief Minister's direct intervention, coordination was established among the concerned stakeholders and the required land for installing a transformer was made available.

The power distribution company subsequently worked in mission mode to install the transformer and expand the electricity network across the area. Electrification work has now been completed, and the process of installing electricity meters for eligible applicants is progressing rapidly. Most demand notes have already been issued, and all families are expected to receive regular electricity connections soon.

The Chief Minister said public grievance hearings are not merely a platform for registering complaints but an effective mechanism for ensuring quick resolution of citizens' problems. She said the government's effort is to hear every complaint seriously and ensure its timely redressal. Public trust, she added, is the government's greatest asset, and strengthening that trust remains its foremost responsibility.

She further said, "The Delhi Government is working continuously to ensure that the benefits of development and basic services reach even the last person in the queue, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas." Issues related to electricity, water, roads, sewerage and other essential services are being addressed on a priority basis to improve the quality of life of citizens."

According to the release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the remaining families in the area also receive electricity connections within the stipulated timeframe. She further instructed that no citizen should have to wait for years for basic services in the future. Thanking the Chief Minister, the families said the resolution of a long-pending problem would bring a significant improvement to their lives and make it easier to meet every day needs, including children's education and household work. (ANI)

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